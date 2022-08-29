Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in ongoing court case

Musk is seeking documents and communications from whistleblower Peiter Zatko, known as 'Mudge'

Tesla owner Elon Musk subpoenaed a Twitter whistleblower, hoping to end his agreement to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday.

Musk is seeking documents and communications on the company's spam and alleged security vulnerabilities from whistleblower Peiter Zatko, mainly about the way Twitter measures spam accounts. He has said he is walking away from his deal for the company because Twitter misled him and regulators about the actual number of spam or bot accounts on the platform.

The billionaire sought documents and communications about alleged attempts to hide security weaknesses and "Twitter's engagement in any unlawful activity," according to Reuters.

Zatko, a hacker known as "Mudge," ended a stint as the head of Twitter's security earlier this year, saying in his whistleblower complaint that the company falsely claimed it had a solid security plan.

At a court hearing last week, a Twitter attorney said that Musk's focus on spam as a way to end his agreement to buy the company was "legally irrelevant" because Twitter always said its spam counts were only estimates, not binding representations.

The two sides are suing each other and are heading to a five-day trial on October 17. Musk wants out of the deal, and Twitter is asking a Delaware court to order him to buy the company for the agreed-upon amount per share.