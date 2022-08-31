Study: Skeletons of ancient Ashkenazi Jews suggest antisemitic violence

The skeletons were found laying in weird positions and had genetic diseases common among Ashkenazi Jews

Research into human skeletons found in England reveal a historical mystery, showing the death of 17 Ashkenazi Jews, including six adults and 11 children, a new British study reveals.

In 2004, construction workers in Norwich unearthed human skeletal remains. However, until now, the researchers did not have the technological capability to solve the mystery.

By using archeological records, historical documents, and ancient DNA, British researchers found that the skeletons, which were buried under what later became a shopping center, might have been victims of thousand-year-old antisemitism.

The researchers date the findings to the late 12th to the early 13th century which was a period in England known for its growing antisemitism.

The skeletons were found laying in unusual positions and mixed between genders and ages, with the researchers suggesting that they were buried head first.

According to the study, the ancient Jews probably died due to famine, disease, or murder, the Science Daily reported.

Also, the skeletons carried some genetic disorders, typically seen among modern-day Ashkenazi Jews.

DNA analysis also showed that many of them were closely related, with some of them having blue eyes and red hair.

"It was quite surprising that the initially unidentified remains filled the historical gap about when certain Jewish communities first formed and the origins of some genetic disorders," evolutionary geneticist and co-author Mark Thomas of the University College London told Science Daily.

"Nobody had analyzed Jewish ancient DNA before because of prohibitions on the disturbance of Jewish graves. However, we did not know this until after doing the genetic analyses," he added.