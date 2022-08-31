New study shows sharks do not avoid urban waters

Data shows that sharks are not afraid to swim in the same places that humans like to frequent

According to a new study by scientists from the University of Miami, urban waters are frequented by sharks just as much as they are by swimmers.

"To track the sharks in this study, we used a technique called passive acoustic telemetry," explains Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, director of the Shark Research and Conservation Program at the University of Miami.

"What that really means is we are attracting sharks with sound. Essentially what we did is we placed these transmitters -- these small little tags on the sharks; they're about the size of a double A battery. And they would emit an ultrasonic sound, a super high frequency sound that humans can't hear, sharks can't hear, other animals can't hear."

These sounds can be detected by scientists through listening stations and allow researchers to collect location data.

And, the data shows, sharks are not afraid of us; not the noise, the light, or even the pollution.

It is possible that over time these predators have become used to being in urban areas.

"And we saw that, you know, even some aerial drone footage we saw of people out, you know, on Miami Beach and unknown to them there were sharks swimming around them, which is a pretty crazy spectacle. But it just shows that just humans are not on the menu when it comes to sharks," Dr. Hammerschlag says.

Shark attacks are quite rare, but scientists still encourage smart swimming.

Don't swim in areas of low visibility. Don't swim where people are fishing. Don't even wear shiny jewelry that may be mistaken for prey.