Drinking black tea keeps you healthy (study)

The consumption of black tea is beneficial in the prevention of diseases

A new study from the National Institutes of Health in the United States has found that drinking black tea has many health benefits.

According to the study, people who drink two or more cups a day have a 9-13 percent lower risk of heart disease, vascular problems or stroke.

"It was a very comprehensive study using data from half a million English people who drank black tea. It was found that drinking black tea, even in large quantities, is definitely beneficial in preventing disease. Tea is part of a good diet,” explained dietician Alina Segal.

"For years we have been told that drinking tea in large quantities could be harmful. But in all likelihood, this is not true, so do not be afraid of it. It is possible and even desirable to drink it a lot," added Professor Amnon Lahad, director of the department of family medicine at the Israeli health fund Clalit.

The study was conducted in Britain, where tea is an integral part of the country's culture, and exists in all its forms.

In Israel, however, tea consumption is becoming rarer, in favor of cold drinks. This new research, however, may prompt Israelis to reconsider their habits.