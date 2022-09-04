Europe’s energy crisis threatens to stop Hadron Collider - report

'We do all we can to prevent a blackout in our region'

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) is preparing for a possible shutdown of its particle accelerators, including the Large Hadron Collider, due to Europe’s energy shortage, according to CERN’s head of energy management panel.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Serge Claudet said that the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is threatening to slow experiments in the world’s largest accelerator.

“Our concern is really grid stability, because we do all we can to prevent a blackout in our region," he was quoted as saying.

The collider might be shut down at periods of peak energy demand in the region as CERN, which is located on the French-Swiss border, is one of France’s largest electricity consumers. Its operations require up to 200 megawatts of power, which is nearly a third of what the nearby Swiss city of Geneva consumes.

Despite Finland and Sweden offering on Friday to support regional electricity producers after Russia’s Gazprom indefinitely halted its energy supplies through the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Europe’s power market is facing considerable cuts ahead of winter season. The measures to adapt to the electricity shortage include gas rationing and shutting down some European factories and other big energy consumers.

The most groundbreaking result of the Large Hadron Collider's activity was the confirmation in 2012 of the existence of the Higgs boson, also known as the God particle, which confers mass.