Israel hosting WHO conference for 1st time

Herzog delivers opening remarks, saying country 'committed to working closely' with UN health agency

Israel is hosting a World Health Organization (WHO) conference for European ministers and top health officials for the first time.

The Health Ministry announced that the meeting in Tel Aviv will be held starting Monday and last for three days.

The conference features deliberations on a joint plan for improving health in Europe and includes sessions on public health crises and improving regional cooperation among other issues.

The WHO says representatives from 53 countries in the UN health agency's European region will be at the conference.

It is the first in-person event to be held with officials from the region since the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that the conference with his counterparts was important for the country.

President Isaac Herzog gave the opening speech at the 72nd session of the Regional Committee for Europe -- the WHO's highest decision-making body in the European Union.

"The State of Israel is committed to working closely with the WHO towards enabling humanity to meet the many challenges we face. Although Israel is a small country with few natural resources, we are blessed with phenomenal human resources," Herzog said.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was also scheduled to deliver remarks on Monday.