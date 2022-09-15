Antisemitism on Twitter has risen dramatically: study

Antisemitic tweets about Israel were posted almost every five seconds in 2020

Antisemitism on Twitter has increased and is much more common than before, according to a new study from the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism (ISCA).

Between 2019 and 2020, more than two million tweets regarding Jews or Israel were antisemitic.

"The antisemitic content was primarily related to plots for Jewish world domination, the conflict in the Middle East and the Holocaust," the ISCA said.

"We need to do more research to identify the sources of antisemitic propaganda. Some of it comes from neo-Nazi groups, anti-Zionist organizations and Iranian-sponsored activities."

Tweets about Jews increased by 11 percent in 2020 to 1,531,912, and over the same period antisemitic tweets about Jews increased to 14 percent of all tweets.

Antisemitic tweets about Israel were posted almost every five seconds in 2020.

"The majority of antisemitic tweets in conversations about Israel related to denying the Jewish people a right to self-determination, followed by using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism in reference to (Jewish) Israelis or Israel."

The word "Palestinian" comes up often in Twitter conversations about Israel, according to the report by the Indiana University-based institution. In the antisemitic posts, the word "apartheid" is common, while the conversations that are not considered antisemitic often feature the word "peace."

Last year was a banner year for antisemitism, according to the 28th annual report of the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Judaism at Tel Aviv University's Faculty of Humanities.