At least 35 have been killed in more than a week of protests that erupted in Iran after the death of a young woman in police custody, state media reported.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of major cities across Iran, including Tehran, for eight straight nights since the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old Kurdish woman was pronounced dead three days after her arrest in the Iranian capital for wearing the hijab headscarf in an "improper" way.

The US Treasury Department on Friday issued guidance expanding internet services available to Iranians despite US sanctions on the country.

Subsequently, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that he would activate the firm's satellite internet service, Starlink, in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's tweet that Washington took action "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians protesting the repressive Islamic regime in their county.

A Treasury official briefing reporters said: "Our understanding of Starlink is that what they provide would be commercial grade, and it would be hardware that's not covered in the general license; so that would be something they would need to write into Treasury for."

A US State Department spokesperson later said of Friday's updated license that it was self-executing and that "anyone who meets the criteria outlined in this general license can proceed with their activities without requesting additional permissions."

Musk said on Monday that the company wanted to provide Starlink satellite broadband service - already provided to Ukraine for its fight against Russia's invasion - to Iranians, and would ask for a sanctions exception.