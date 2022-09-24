NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected

This comes amid concerns about Tropical Storm Ian's impact on Florida, as it is due to 'rapidly intensify'

NASA said on Saturday that it was delaying plans to launch Artemis, the US return to the moon, which was initially expected for Tuesday.

This comes amid concerns about Tropical Storm Ian's impact on Florida, home of the Kennedy Space Center, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

"NASA is forgoing a launch opportunity... and preparing for rollback (from the launchpad) while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian," the organization said on Saturday.

Ian is due to "rapidly intensify" over the weekend as it moves toward Florida, the NHC said.

Currently south of Jamaica, the storm is expected to approach Florida's west coast "at or near major hurricane strength" early next week, threatening storm surge, flooding and hurricane-force winds across much of the state.

The launch was previously canceled two other times when the rocket experienced technical glitches, including a fuel leak.

Artemis is named after the twin sister of the Greek god Apollo, after whom the first Moon missions were named.

Unlike the Apollo missions, which sent only white men to the Moon between 1969 and 1972, the Artemis missions will see the first person of color and the first woman step foot on the lunar surface.

A successful Artemis 1 mission would be a massive relief to the US space agency after years of delays and cost overruns.

The cost of the Artemis program is estimated to reach $93 billion by 2025, with its first four missions clocking in at a whopping $4.1 billion each, according to a government audit.