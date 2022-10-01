Elon Musk unveils humanoid ‘Optimus’ robot

The Tesla robot walks, waves, waters plants, but did not perform any complex tasks

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased his much-touted humanoid robot “Optimus” at the electric vehicle maker’s “AI Day” event on Friday.

The billionaire has said a robot business will be worth more than its cars, hoping to expand beyond self-driving vehicles that are not yet a reality despite his repeated promises.

A prototype of the robot walked on stage and waved to the seated audience. A video of the robot carrying a box, watering plants, and moving metal bars in the automaker’s factory was shown.

“Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible,” Musk said at the event at a Tesla office in California. “There’s still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus and prove it.”

Musk said currently, humanoid robots were “missing a brain," saying they don’t have the intelligence to navigate the world by themselves, and they were also very expensive and made in low volume.

By contrast, he said, Optimus would be an “extremely capable robot," to be made in very high volume – ultimately millions of units – and it was expected to cost much less than a car.

"The robot can actually do a lot more than we just showed you, we just didn't want it to fall on its face," Musk quipped.

Tesla is designing Optimus robots to be produced at high rates, pushing the price perhaps lower than $20,000.

"This means a future of abundance; a future where there is no poverty, a future where you can have what you want in terms of products and services."

"It really is a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it."