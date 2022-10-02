Astronaut posts photos of Israel taken from space

Samantha Cristoforetti is the first European woman to take command of the International Space Station

International Space Station (ISS) Commander Samantha Cristoforetti sent a message to Israel on Saturday punctuated with a "Shalom," featuring a series of snapshots of the country taken from space.

The Italian astronaut, who set out to broadcast images of different regions of planet Earth from space, posted the photos of Israel on her Twitter account, featuring the Haifa and Tel Aviv metropolitan areas as well as the Dead Sea.

While Cristoforetti has received praise from Israeli netizens for her spellbinding snaps, she has also faced significantly less favorable comments from pro-Palestinian netizens.

"Shalom and hello to Israel and the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv at night. I was also intrigued by these straight lines at the southern end of the Dead Sea – turns out it’s a complex of Jordanian salt evaporation ponds!” the astronaut wrote on Twitter.

After recently posting photos of Pavia, Rome and Lazio in Italy, she posted an image from Botswana in Africa on Friday, congratulating her people on their Independence Day.

Cristoforetti, 45, a mother of five and a polyglot, last week became the first European woman to take command of the International Space Station. She currently holds the record for the European woman who has spent the longest time in space (357 days on Sunday).

Bill Ingalls (NASA/AFP) Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti after landing on Earth on June 11, 2015 in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

This is the Italian astronaut's second stay in space, having already spent 199 days on board the ISS between November 2014 and May 2015, when she broke the record for the longest stay in space. a woman in space.

Cristoforetti is also the first astronaut to use a TikTok account to offer her subscribers virtual tours of the ISS and offer a glimpse of her daily life on board the space station.