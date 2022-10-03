Swedish scientist wins Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

'Somehow did not think that this really would qualify for a Nobel Prize,' says paleogeneticist Svante Paabo

Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin Denisova, won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday.

Paabo's research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline called paleogenomics and has "generated new understanding of our evolutionary history," the Nobel committee said.

"By revealing genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human," it said in a statement.

Paabo - the founder and director of the department of genetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig - found that gene transfer had occurred from these now extinct hominins to Homo sapiens following the migration out of Africa around 70,000 years ago.

The 67-year-old scientist said he thought the call from Sweden was something to do with his summer house there.

"So I was just gulping down the last cup of tea to go and pick up my daughter at her nanny where she has had an overnight stay," Paabo said in an audio recording posted on the Nobel website.

"And then I got this call from Sweden, and I, of course, thought it had something to do with our little summer house in Sweden... I thought the lawn mower had broken down or something."

Thomas Perlmann, secretary for the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, after calling the scientist with the news, said Paabo was "overwhelmed" and "very happy."

Asked if he thought he would get the award, Paabo said: "No, I have received a couple of prizes before, but I somehow did not think that this really would qualify for a Nobel Prize."