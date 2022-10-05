Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who ‘snapped molecules together’

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, K. Barry Sharpless, and Morten Meldal win the 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry

Three scientists were jointly awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for “snapping molecules together,” a method that can be used to design better medicines, including ones that target diseases like cancer more precisely.

Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal were praised for their work on click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions, which are used to make cancer drugs, map DNA, and create tailored materials.

“It’s all about snapping molecules together,” said Johan Aqvist, a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that announced the winners in Stockholm, Sweden.

Sharpless, 81, won a Nobel Prize in 2001 and is now the fifth person to ever receive the award twice. He first proposed the idea of connecting molecules using chemical “buckles” around the turn of the millennium, Aqvist said.

Meldal, 68, independently found the first such candidates that would easily snap with each other but not with other molecules, leading to applications in the manufacture of medicines and polymers.

Bertozzi, 55, “took click chemistry to a new level” by finding a way to make the process work inside living organisms without disrupting them, with a new method known as bioorthogonal reactions, the Nobel panel said.

A week of Nobel Price announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine and three scientists winning the prize in physics.

The awards continue with literature on Thursday, and the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.

Prizes carry a cash award of nearly $900,000 from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.