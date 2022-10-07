Australia, Israel seek to grow plants on moon by 2025

Seeds would be carried by the Beresheet 2 spacecraft, a private Israeli Moon mission

Australian and Israeli scientists are trying to grow plants on the moon in a new mission unveiled Friday that they said could help pave the way for a future colony, by late 2024 or early 2025.

"The project is an early step towards growing plants for food, medicine and oxygen production, which are all crucial to establishing human life on the moon," the researchers said in a statement.

The Lunaria One organization is running the project, which involves scientists from Australia and Israel, together with the Israel-based non-profit SpaceIL.

The international collaborative effort involves a number of institutions, including Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Israel's Ben-Gurion University as well as institutions from South Africa and the US.

Australian plant biologist Brett Williams said that seeds would be carried by the Beresheet 2 spacecraft, a private Israeli Moon mission.

They would be watered inside the sealed chamber after landing and monitored for signs of germination and growth.

Plants will be chosen based on how well they cope in extreme conditions, and how quickly they germinate, he said.

One likely choice is an Australian "resurrection grass" that can survive without water in a dormant state.