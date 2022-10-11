NASA says spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

'This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and a watershed moment for humanity'

The spacecraft that NASA deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in deflecting the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit – in a historic test of humanity’s ability to stop an incoming celestial body from hitting Earth.

The fridge-sized Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor deliberately smashed into the Dimorphos asteroid on September 26, pushing it into a smaller, faster orbit around its big brother Didymos, said NASA chief Bill Nelson on Tuesday.

"This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and a watershed moment for humanity," Nelson said, adding: "We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of this planet.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1579902808970649600 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Findings of telescope observations unveiled at a NASA news briefing showed that the suicide test flight of the DART spacecraft achieved its primary objective: changing the direction of an asteroid through sheer kinetic force.

The $330 million proof-of-concept DART mission, which was seven years in development, also marked the world's first test of a planetary defense system designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth.

The egg-shaped Dimorphos asteroid, roughly the size of a football stadium, was orbiting Didymos once every 11 hours, 55 minutes. DART's aim was to fly directly into Dimorphos at about 14,000 miles per hour, creating enough force to shift the cosmic rock’s orbital track closer to its larger companion.

Neither of the two asteroids involved in the test, nor DART – short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test – posed any threat to Earth, NASA scientists said.