First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The most extensive genetic study of Neanderthals ever conducted has offered an unprecedented snapshot of a family who lived in a Siberian cave around 54,000 years ago.

The new research, published in the journal Nature, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community from the remains of 13 Neanderthals - 11 from Chagyrskaya cave and two from Okladnikov cave in the Altai Mountains of Russia - finding that women were more likely to stray from the shelter than men.

The 13 Neanderthal individuals included five children and adolescents. There were seven males and six females.

Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying their dead and making elaborate tools and ornaments.

Scientists found numerous stone tools and animal bones in the two caves, suggestive of small hunter-gatherer communities whose members hunted bison, ibex, horses and other animals that migrated through the river valleys situated below these caves.

Far from the outdated stereotype of dimwitted brutes, studies have shown Neanderthals were intelligent, creating art, using complex group hunting methods, pigments probably for body painting, symbolic objects and spoken language.

However, little is known about their family structure or how their society was organized.

Piecing together the relationships among some of these individuals based on the genetic findings enabled the researchers to conclude that these Neanderthal communities comprised a small group of close relatives, perhaps 10 to 20 members.