WhatsApp hit by giant global outage

Messages, photos, and videos not sent on communication platform

The WhatsApp messaging service was affected by a giant global outage Tuesday morning, lasting several hours. User across the globe reported problems.

The Downdetector website reported that it saw a sudden increase in outage reports with several thousand warnings from email users.

Messages, photos, and videos were simply not sent to the recipient. The origin of the outage was unclear.

The Hashtag #WhatsAppDown trended on social networks, especially on Twitter.

U.S. tech giant Meta confirmed a global outage affected its messaging service WhatsApp and said it was working to restore the app "as quickly as possible."

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesman told AFP.

A subsequent statement released by the company read, “We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We have fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience.”

WhatsApp's parent company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, suffered an unprecedented outage last year affecting its leading social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

The duration and scale of the disruption to the four services used by billions of people led to a major incident that Downdetector described as one of the largest ever observed.