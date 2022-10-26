Twitter is losing most active users - report

'Heavy tweeters' are defined by logging in to their accounts six to seven days a week

Internal Twitter research seen by Reuters showed that the platform is struggling to keep its most active users that generate 90 percent of all tweets.

Although there are less than 10 percent of “heavy tweeters” among monthly overall users of Twitter, they bring half of the company’s global revenue. Such users are defined by logging in to their accounts six to seven days a week and posting three to four times a week, Reuters learned.

The report published on Wednesday indicates that businessman Elon Musk who is currently in court with Twitter over breaking a $44 billion deal to buy the company was partially right when he suggested that “Twitter was dying.”

According to the internal document titled “Where did the Tweeters Go?,” most active users have been in “absolute decline” since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. The research also found a shift in interests of its highly engaged English-speakers users, who became less interested in news, sports and entertainment - topics, which made the platform attractive to advertisers.

The highest-growing content is related to cryptocurrency and “not safe for work” topics, including nudity and pornography, the study said.

The research noted that Twitter was motivated to investigate “disturbing” trends among users and better understand the decline in the number of most active users. However, there were no specific conclusions about why such users are leaving the platform.

According to the company’s spokesperson, Twitter’s overall audience is growing, reaching 238 million monetizable daily active users in the second quarter of 2022.