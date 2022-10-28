Musk completes takeover of Twitter, ousts top executives

Musk’s changes will be aimed at increasing Twitter’s subscriber base and revenue

Elon Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" late Thursday after taking control of Twitter in a deal that puts him at the helm of one of the leading platforms for global discourse.

Musk completed the $44 billion takeover on the eve of a court-appointed deadline to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network, whose logo is a bird.

Musk’s changes will be aimed at increasing Twitter’s subscriber base and revenue.

His reign kicked off by firing several of the company’s top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal and having them escorted off the premises of the company's San Francisco headquarters.