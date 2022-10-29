Twitter: Anti-Semitism concerns grow with Ye's account reinstated

Critics fear anti-Semitism will be given a free rein on the micro-blogging platform

Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Friday that he did not have a hand in reinstating rapper Kanye West's account, which was suspended by the micro-blogging site earlier this month for posting anti-Semitic remarks.

The billionaire said Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, now known as Ye, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover late on Thursday. "They did not consult with or inform me," Musk said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, Musk tweeted "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" when Ye posted on the platform for the first time in two years after his Instagram account was restricted for anti-Semitic posts. Twitter later locked his account and removed one of his posts.

Musk said on Friday that Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints."

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," he added.

Combined with Musk's professed belief in "free speech absolutism," however, the reinstatement raised fears that anti-Semitism will be given a free rein on the micro-blogging platform, with known online hotbeds of extremism greeting Musk's acquisition with unadulterated glee.

“Now that Elon is taking over Twitter it’s time to finally put our skills to use,” wrote an anonymous user on 4chan, the hate-filled online forum. “There will be maximum chaos at Twitter over the next 48 hours so now is our time to strike while the iron is hot.”

Seyi Akiwowo, the head of Glitch, a UK-based charity that campaigns against online abuse, tweeted: “I am very concerned that the progress Twitter has finally made on safety over the last 6 years will unravel in the next few weeks.”