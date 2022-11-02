Musk emerges as Twitter's chief moderator, top management gutted

Hateful content has skyrocketed since Musk closed the deal, including racism and anti-Semitism

Days after taking over Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk is positioning himself as moderator-in-chief, while officials continue to leave the company in an expanding exodus of the social media platform’s top management.

According to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter, officials – including its advertising and marketing chiefs – left the communications firm in the past few days.

The departures came after Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter last week, followed by his firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Sarah Personette, who was chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted on Tuesday that she resigned.

Chief People and Diversity Officer Dalana Brand announced on Tuesday in a LinkedIn post that she resigned, and general manager for core technologies Nick Caldwell confirmed his departure as well.

Chief marketing officer Leslie Berland, Twitter's head of product Jay Sullivan, and its vice president of global sales, Jean-Philippe Maheu, have also left, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear whether they quit or were asked to leave.

Meanwhile, Musk has been directly engaging with political figures who are appealing for looser restrictions, and even changed his profile to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.”

Multiple employees said they receive little communication about the future of the company, as its increasingly skittish customers are concerned about the potential for harmful content to appear next to their ads.

Hateful content has skyrocketed since Musk closed the deal, including racism and antisemitism.