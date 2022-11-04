Twitter begins mass layoffs amid reports of lawsuit

'In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the process of reducing our workforce'

Twitter temporarily closed its offices on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email later in the day whether they were being laid off amid reports of a class-action lawsuit against the social media network.

The move follows a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk.

The company said in an email to staff it would tell them by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday about staff cuts.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email sent on Thursday, seen by Reuters.

Musk, the world's richest person, is looking to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce, as he seeks to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week.

Twitter said in the email that its offices would be temporarily closed and all badge access suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

The company told employees not affected by the layoffs would be notified via their work email addresses. The memo said that staff who had been laid off would be notified of the next steps to their personal email addresses.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Twitter was being sued over Musk's plan to lay off about half of its workforce, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court.

Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, which requires 60 days advanced notice, the report said.

The lawsuit also asked the San Francisco federal court to issue an order to restrict Twitter from soliciting employees being laid off to sign documents without informing them of the pendency of the case.