Twitter sacks half of workforce as Musk launches overhaul

'Roughly 50 percent of the workforce will be impacted'

Half of Twitter's 7,500 employees were laid off on Friday, an internal document showed, as new owner Elon Musk began a major revamp of the troubled company.

"Roughly 50 percent of the workforce will be impacted," said a questions-and-answer email seen by AFP that was sent to Twitter employees who lost their jobs following last week's mammoth $44 billion takeover.

Workers around the world were shown the door and took to Twitter to vent their frustration - or disbelief - and say goodbye to the social media giant.

"Woke up to the news that my time working at Twitter has come to an end. I am heartbroken. I am in denial," said Michele Austin, Twitter’s director of public policy for the United States and Canada.

Ahead of the layoffs, Twitter temporarily closed its offices after telling employees they would be informed by email later in the day of their fate.

The cull is part of Musk's push to find ways to pay for the deal for which he took on billions of dollars in debt and sold $15.5 billion worth of Tesla shares, his electric car company.

Such a move would help overcome the potential loss of advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue, with many of the world’s top brands putting their ad buys on hold, spooked by Musk’s well-known disdain for content controls.

The mercurial tycoon on Friday complained on Twitter of a "massive drop in revenue" that he blamed on "activist groups" that were pressuring advertisers.

"We did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America," he added.