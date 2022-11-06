Analysis: Musk’s free speech crusade faces real opposition

Detractors are concerned that the new owner of Twitter will allow hate speech to run rampant

A tempest of chaos as Twitter is reborn under Elon Musk — and as powerful political interests fight against changes on the platform.

"Recently we had a lot of difficulty with activist groups pressuring major advertisers to stop spending money on Twitter. This is despite us doing everything possible to appease them and to make it clear that moderation rules and conduct rules have not changed and we are continuing to enforce them,” Musk said.

Detractors are concerned that the new owner of the platform will allow hate speech to run rampant — despite no formal moderation changes. Musk in turn claimed that his team has done "our absolute best to appease them and nothing is working.”

“So this is a major concern and I think this is frankly an attack on the First Amendment. Like if activist groups can pressure advertisers upon which Twitter is fundamentally dependent, to suppress free speech, then that doesn't seem right.”

On Friday, Musk cut half of Twitter's workforce, including the majority of content censors.

The billionaire has characterized his Twitter purchase as a free speech crusade, but faces real opposition. On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden said Twitter spews lies into the world, just after the documents leaked to The Independent showed his administration had ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to pressure social media to censor political content.

Now a federal lawsuit is filed against the administration alleging this represents an illegal breach of the First Amendment. The whole ordeal has put Twitter in a rough spot — should it please the advertisers' and Washington's desire for a sanitized narrative to turn a profit?

"The problem for Twitter is you could have a digital town hall, freedom of speech all you want, but you're not going to have advertisers with that. And that's the fundamental problem. And you cannot cut your way to growth. Fifty percent- it's cut into the bones and muscles of Twitter," Wedbush Securities Managing Director Daniel Ives said.

Twitter says that their content decisions have always been internal, and not subject to government pressures. But the new DHS revelations are not the platform's first foray into censorship. Undercover sting operations by Project Veritas against the company allege that it was never about making money - Twitter has lost money for eight of the past 10 years - only politics.

“We don't make money, we make ideology…” Alex Martinez, Twitter's Lead Client Partner, said.

"Of course we censor the right, they sit and take it…" Siru Murugesan, Twitter’s Senior Engineer added.

Allegations of political censorship of conservatives have previously landed big tech CEO's in front of congress to testify— and Musk has a hard road ahead transforming the platform's image.