Some of those Twitter is reportedly asking to return to the company were fired by mistake

After laying off nearly half of Twitter’s staff following Elon Musk's acquisition, the social media network is asking dozens of employees to return.

The billionaire created controversy on Friday by announcing massive layoffs at the San Francisco-based company, with 3,700 employees being emailed termination letters effective immediately. Many Twitter employees said they learned of their dismissal when they already had no access to the company's systems.

But, according to Platformer and Bloomberg, the company is already trying to reverse course and rehire dozens of the employees it just laid off. Some of those the company is asking to return were fired by mistake, sources told Bloomberg, while others were let go before management realized their experience was needed to build the new features Musk is planning for the platform.

In addition, Twitter is already facing lawsuits over the job cuts.

A federal lawsuit seeking class-action status was filed Thursday, with employees arguing that the social network violated federal and California laws by failing to give employees notice.

The layoffs marked the end of Elon Musk's chaotic first week at the helm of Twitter, where the billionaire has been hastily trying to find ways to cut costs and create new revenue streams for the company - including the “blue checkmark” verification badge now costing $8 per month.

Critics of this plan say that a paid barrier for verification could create doubt about the authenticity of an account.