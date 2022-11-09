Facebook is losing it: How Meta failed to handle its universe

The speed at which most tech companies expanded during the pandemic turned into a curse

Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that his company will begin mass layoffs on Wednesday with 11,000 people expected to lose their jobs.

He said the cuts represented 13 percent of Meta's workforce and would affect its research lab focusing on the metaverse as well as its apps, which include Facebook, Instagram and messaging platform Whatsapp.

"I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," Zuckerberg said in a note to staff.

"I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted."

A once-booming business is trying to recover from the financial downturn at the expense of their employees. This story is as old as the American dream but in the case of Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta to empasize its global vision, it is particularly striking.

Just a few years ago it was seen as a constantly evolving company investing in innovative startups and influencing elections. Apparently overoptimism about its prospects led to an excessive growth that the company couldn’t handle.

The speed at which most tech companies expanded during the pandemic turned into a curse for giants like Amazon, Apple, Twitter and now Meta that has over 87,000 employees across the world, including Israel.

Zuckerberg told staff he had expected the boost in e-commerce and online activity to continue, but added: "I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that."

So what happened to Meta’s flagship platform - Facebook? Evidently, it's just not popular anymore. Recent reports show Facebook is losing young users and as a result, investors. Last month alone they wiped $80 billion off the company’s value after its third quarter’s profit results were halved.

Add overstaffing to that and there is no way around job cuts. So the promised “metaverse” failed not only its users but the people who were devoted to building it.