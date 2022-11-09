Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

'Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't'

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled – and then almost immediately scrapped – a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the influential platform following his $44 billion buyout.

"I just killed it," Musk tweeted just hours after the new tag was added to government accounts as well as those of big companies and major media outlets.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't," the world's richest man added to explain the U-turn.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590004271625691136 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This sudden change of heart will invite further scrutiny of Musk's plans for Twitter a week after he laid off thousands of workers and drew a massive drop in spending from advertisers, who are wary of the site's direction.

The botched rollout came ahead of the hotly anticipated introduction of a revamped subscription model in which the site's famed blue checkmark would be made available for a fee of $7.99, though Musk has also said the price would be adjusted by country.

A blue tick has been a mark of an account's authenticity and doubts emerged that public figures or media outlets would pay for it. The official gray tag was seen by observers as a workaround to solve that problem.

The launch of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.

But only a few hours later, it was gone for many of them.

Accounts belonging to AFP, BBC News, Pope Francis, or the controversial rapper Kanye West that had received the "official" badge, saw the mention disappear.