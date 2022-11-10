'Logic Check:' How to spot impostor Twitter accounts

Check the account's handle, creation date, how many followers it has, and who is following it

The rollout of Twitter's subscription service has prompted a string of accounts impersonating public figures, sparking concerns about the potential for scams and disinformation.

Multiple accounts posing as politicians, celebrities, and corporate brands have been suspended after being identified as inauthentic. The impostors paid the $7.99 required to display a verified blue tick – an identifier previously reserved for notable people or institutions – under changes brought in by new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

So, how do you spot a Twit-poster?

There are steps people can take to determine whether a Twitter account with a blue checkmark is authentic, including checking the account's handle, creation date, and how many followers it has – and noting who is following it.

For example, one account purported to show NBA star, Lebron James, requesting a trade from his team. James' authentic handle – @KingJames – was created in 2009 and has more than 52 million followers. These include other NBA players and the Los Angeles Lakers, his team.

But the account that impersonated him used the handle @KINGJamez, came online in November 2022, and had fewer than 200 followers, according to archived captures.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1586431561041293312 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Twitter users can click a profile's badge to see whether the account paid for it. The pop-up on paid accounts reads: "This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue."

For accounts verified for notability, it says: "This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."

Government agencies and public figures often list Twitter information on websites and other platforms, such as Facebook.

Dan Evon, senior manager of education design at the non-profit News Literacy Project, said people can always "perform a logic check."

"Many of these impostor accounts are posting overtly inflammatory messages," Evon said. "If the account is posting something newsworthy, has it made the news?"