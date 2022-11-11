Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit

Musk warns that Twitter may not be able to 'survive the upcoming economic downturn'

Twitter Inc's new owner Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, capping a chaotic day that included a warning from a U.S. privacy regulator and the exit of the company's trust and safety leader.

The billionaire on his first mass call with employees said that he could not rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, two weeks after buying it for $44 billion, a deal that credit experts say left Twitter's finances in a precarious position.

Earlier in the day, in his first company-wide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to "survive the upcoming economic downturn" if it fails to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, employees people who saw the message told news outlets.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it was watching Twitter with "deep concern" after the three privacy and compliance officers quit. These resignations potentially put Twitter at risk of violating regulatory orders.

Musk attorney Alex Spiro told some employees in an email late on Thursday that Twitter would remain in compliance.

Musk ruthlessly moved to clean house after taking over last month and said the company was losing more than $4 million a day, largely because advertisers started fleeing once he took over.