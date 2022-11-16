NASA launches mega Moon rocket starting Artemis mission

The U.S. last sent astronauts to the Moon during the Apollo era, from 1969-1972

NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis.

The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the storied Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 01:47 am (0647 GMT).

"We are going," tweeted the space agency.

Fixed to its top was the uncrewed Orion spaceship that will later separate and complete an orbit-and-a-half of Earth's nearest neighbor, in a test run for later flights that should see the first woman and first person of color touch down on lunar soil by the mid-2020s.

America last sent astronauts to the Moon during the Apollo era, from 1969-1972. This time it hopes to build a sustained presence - including a lunar space station - to help prepare for an eventual mission to Mars.

The launch came despite technical issues that ate into the two-hour launch window that opened at 1:04 am. It was third time lucky for NASA after two previous launch attempts were canceled for technical reasons. Launch was also delayed due to weather setbacks, including Hurricane Ian that battered Florida in late September.

The Orion crew capsule was being lifted by two boosters and four powerful engines under the core stage, which detached after only a few minutes. After a final push from the upper stage, the capsule will be well on its way, taking several days to reach its destination.

The mission will last 25 and a half days, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 11.