Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring this week.

Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend himself against claims related to his company Tesla. He later said in a tweet that he would continue to run Twitter until it is in a “strong place,” though it will "take some time."

The tweet came after former CEO Jack Dorsey said he would not accept the role of Twitter CEO. In a reply to a Twitter user when asked if he would take the position of CEO, he simply responded: "nope."

Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time Musk is devoting to Twitter.

"There's an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company," Musk said in his testimony, according to Reuters. "But then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter."

He also admitted that some Tesla engineers were assisting in evaluating Twitter's engineering teams, but he said it was on a "voluntary basis" and "after hours."

The billionaire's first two weeks as Twitter's owner has been marked by rapid change and chaos. Shortly after the acquisition, Musk fired Twitter's previous CEO and other senior leaders and then laid off half the staff. New features were implemented then quickly removed with Musk saying the social media website "will do lots of dumb things in coming months."

On Wednesday, Musk sent an email to Twitter employees telling them they needed to decide by Thursday whether they wanted to stay on at the company to work "long hours at high intensity" or take a severance package of three months of pay.