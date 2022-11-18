Twitter: Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum sparks mass employee exit

Resignations follow Musk's firing half the company's staff

Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave on Thursday.

Blue hearts and salute emojis flooded Twitter and its internal chatrooms on Thursday, the second time in two weeks as Twitter employees said their goodbyes.

"Today is my last day at Twitter. Leaving with a full heart and immense gratitude." Tweeted @GillianECarroll who states on her Linkedin page to have worked in different senior roles in Twitter since 2013.

“To all the Tweeps who decided to make today your last day: thanks for being incredible teammates through the ups and downs. I can’t wait to see what you do next,” tweeted one employee, Esther Crawford, who is remaining at the company.

Since taking over the popular microblogging platform earlier this month, Musk booted half of the company’s staff of 7,500, including firing top executives on his first day as Twitter’s owner; many others left voluntarily in the following days.

Earlier this week, he began firing a small group of engineers who took issue with him publicly or in the company’s internal Slack messaging system.

On Wednesday, Musk emailed employees, saying: "Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore."

The email asked staff to click "yes" if they wanted to stick around. Those who did not respond by 5 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday would be considered to have quit and given a severance package, the email said.