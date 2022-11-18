Mastodon: Social network that can bring down Twitter?

Mastodon already has nearly 7 million subscribers

Since the overhyped takeover of Twitter by American billionaire Elon Musk at the end of October, many Internet users and journalists have been looking for an alternative platform.

Unknown to the general public just a few weeks ago, Mastodon is experiencing a peak in popularity among Internet users concerned about the future of the “blue bird.”

Created in 2016 by German developer Eugen Rochko, the site presents itself as "a free and open source decentralized social network" without any advertisement. It allows each user to join, according to his interests, the community of his choice, which establishes its own rules.

Mastodon, which prides itself on being "not for sale," therefore consists of a network of thousands of independent servers, also called “instances.” Members can interact provided that the moderation rules of their respective servers are compatible.

Rochko said that Mastodon has reached more than one million monthly active users thanks to the addition of 1,124 servers and nearly 490,000 new users since October 27, the date of the effective takeover of Twitter by Musk.

The number of Mastodon’s subscribers is likely to continue to grow as layoffs multiply in the aftermath of an ultimatum issued by Musk.

Earlier this week, the new owner of Twitter asked employees who survived the first wave of layoffs to choose between giving themselves to the company "fully, unconditionally" and leaving. Following this mass exodus the hashtags #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter started trending.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Rochko said that it was "rewarding" to see people turning away from Twitter to join his social network. Musk in turn joked about Mastodon in a recent tweet.

"Honestly, it was pretty good for us. It gives us free publicity, and he passes for a badger. I couldn't read well as his screen was so dirty in the photo, but if I understood correctly, he was mocking a user who had trouble posting after signing up. The thing is, the massive influx of new accounts is straining the volunteer network," Rochko replied.

Several users tempted by the experience, however, say they are put off by the platform's not very intuitive interface, highlighting in particular the difficulty of creating an account. Others regret that content moderation is left to the sole discretion of group administrators, pointing out the risk of arbitrary decisions.

Mastodon already has nearly 7 million subscribers, but this figure remains derisory compared to Twitter and its 395 million accounts.