Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump

Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60 percent voting yes.

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted, a Latin phrase roughly meaning "the voice of the people is the voice of God." The poll was open for 24 hours.

Musk, Twitter's new owner, said in May he would reverse Twitter's ban on Trump, whose account was suspended after last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He said earlier in the day that a decision to bring back Trump's account was yet to be made and that Twitter had reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including the satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Musk's decision to ask Twitter users for guidance on who should be on the platform is part of a vast restructuring of the company, including massive layoffs.

In a memo on Friday to remaining employees seen by Reuters, Musk asked those who write software code to report to the 10th floor of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco by early afternoon.

The billionaire said in a follow-up email: "If possible, I would appreciate it if you could fly to SF to be present in person," adding he would be at the office until midnight and would return Saturday morning.