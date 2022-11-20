Trump Twitter account reappears after Musk poll

'The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.'

Donald Trump's notorious Twitter account was reinstated Saturday after the platform's new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move, days after the former U.S. president announced another White House bid.

Trump's account was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted, shortly after the 24-hour Twitter poll on his account ended.

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he added, repeating a Latin adage he also posted Friday, meaning "The voice of the people is the voice of God."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1594131768298315777 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ultimately, more than 15 million people -- out of 237 million daily Twitter users -- voted on whether to reinstate the controversial profile, with 51.8 percent in favor and 48.2 percent against.

Trump, who had more than 88 million users when his account was suspended, reveled in using Twitter as a mouthpiece during his presidency, posting policy announcements, attacking political rivals and communicating with supporters.

On Saturday, several of his political allies were highlighting his return.

"Welcome back, @realdonaldtrump!" tweeted House Republican Paul Gosar.

Musk's poll asked for a simple "yes" or "no" response to the statement "Reinstate former President Trump," which the billionaire Twitter boss posted Friday.

"Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!" Musk mused Saturday morning in a blast of tweets from the controversial and hard-charging new owner of the one-to-many messaging platform.

He has posed similar polls in the past, asking followers last year if he should sell stock in his electric car company Tesla. Following that poll, he sold more than $1 billion in shares.