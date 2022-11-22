Elon Musk praises Israel's response to Kanye West tweet
'Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy.'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has praised Israel's response to a tweet from antisemitic rapper Kanye West.
After being allowed back on to the social media platform following a series of antisemitic rants that saw the U.S. performer lose his partnership deals with Adidas and Gap among others, West posted his first tweet on Monday: "Shalom : )."
In response, Israel's official Twitter account run by the Foreign Ministry tweeted: "We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative."
That drew a compliment from Musk: "Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy."
The official Israeli account also tagged Taylor Swift, bringing up a feud between Swift and West, in which the American singer-songwriter said that she "would very much like to be excluded from this narrative."
During the Twitter exchange, a user invited the tech billionaire to Israel. Musk replied that he visited Israel and that "it was great." Musk toured Israel in 2018.