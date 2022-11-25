Musk announces 'amnesty' for banned Twitter accounts after poll

Online safety experts say this will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation

Elon Musk said late Thursday that he will provide "general amnesty" to suspended accounts on Twitter starting next week, after running a poll on whether to do so for users who had not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.

Out of the roughly 3.2K votes Musk polled, 72.4% were in favor of bringing back users who had been suspended by the platform.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Open to all users, polls on Twitter are notoriously unreliable and potentially targeted by fake accounts and bots.

Last week, Musk reinstated some previously suspended accounts, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, conservative satirical website Babylon Bee and liberal comedian Kathy Griffin.

In the month since Musk took over Twitter, groups that monitor the platform for racist, anti-Semitic and other toxic speech say it’s been on the rise.

Musk, however, said that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will not be returning to Twitter and will remain banned from the platform.