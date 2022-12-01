Elon Musk’s wireless brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months

'We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human'

American tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he expects a wireless brain chip developed by his company Neuralink to start human clinical trials in six months.

Neuralink is working on brain chip interfaces, which are meant to allow disabled patients to move and speak again. According to Musk, the innovation also aims at restoring vision. While a series of tests have been carried out on animals in recent years, the company needs approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin human trials.

"We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human," Musk said during a presentation at Neuralink headquarters.

He also noted the speed of the company’s progress in the creation of the device.

"The progress at first, particularly as it applies to humans, will seem perhaps agonizingly slow, but we are doing all of the things to bring it to scale in parallel, so, in theory, progress should be exponential,” Musk said.

According to the businessman, the first two human applications operated by the Neuralink will be in restorian vision and enabling movement of muscles.

"Even if someone has never had vision, ever, like they were born blind, we believe we can still restore vision," he claimed.

Neuralink, however, has repeatedly missed deadlines announced by Musk. In 2019 he said the regulatory approval should be received by the end of 2020. Two years later he was optimistic about starting human trials in 2022.