Analysis: Despite dire predictions, Twitter here to stay

Social media platform 'too big to fail'

It's been two weeks since Twitter's "mass exodus" of workers that — together with Elon Musk's firing of most of the platform's content censors and administrative staff — reduced the total employee count by more than 80 percent. In that time countless think pieces have predicted the end of Twitter itself.

Two weeks later, service is unchanged, minus the disastrous rollout of Twitter Blue that was quickly swept under the rug. And there's a reason for that — Twitter doesn't need 7,500 staff to operate — it's already built and has a sign-up mechanism, which means it can expand under its existing momentum just fine.

People and organizations like the Anti-Defamation League have lamented that Musk's free speech crusade would turn the platform into a hotbed for hate speech and unsafe content. Yet Musk has posted data showing hate speech is actually down — and that Twitter's moderation team is now being used to fight against child exploitation on the platform they say they didn't have enough resources for previously.

But these aren't the reasons Twitter is at no risk for immediate collapse — the real reason is sheer mass and momentum. Twitter can't fail — at least not yet — for the same reason no alternative platforms have managed to succeed. The blue bird has a monopoly on the user base.

As of 2022, Twitter boasts 396 million users — bots notwithstanding — and for those users, the draw of the platform is access to other people — that's why it's called social media. For advertisers and data harvesters — the real paying customers of the platform — that represents the scope of their reach.

Look at the alternative platforms that individuals and groups on the political right created when they said Twitter's censorship was too much: Parler managed 20 million signups, with only about 1 million active users. Gab managed 4 million, with only an estimated 100 thousand being active. Former U.S. president Donald Trump managed to get just 1.7 million on his Truth Social.

The simple fact for users, advertisers and data miners alike is that those numbers just aren't worth the investment of time and resources. Celebrities won't have enough followers on alternative platforms to justify the time spent building a following again. News agencies won't have enough audience to start anew.

Social media doesn’t follow the same market principles of small businesses because competition isn't providing an equivalent product — because the program isn’t the product, the users are. And all those users are on Twitter.