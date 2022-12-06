Analysis: Legacy media vs. Facebook - no clear winner in brewing financial battle

A new provision aims for traditional media to get a cut of the profits when social media spreads their content

The news might be a thing of the past on your Facebook feed. At least, that's the threat from parent company Meta, a response to a new provision slapped onto the U.S. defense budget.

It's called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act and it creates a four-year window for media companies to collectively bargain with big tech over rates and fees without running into antitrust laws.

The idea is for traditional media to get a cut of the profits when social media aggregators - like Facebook - spread their content online. Under the current model, Big Tech gets the ad revenue, not the media. And these days, that's where the money is.

The question is: Who is holding the gun in this negotiation?

At first glance, Meta seems to hold all the cards. They claim that only 4 percent of their ad revenue is from news, meaning they can theoretically take a loss if they choose to cut news content from feeds. And, with around 27 billion in quarterly revenue, they can absorb any financial fallout better than news companies.

OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP A smartphone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background, in Virginia, United States.

Further, it's clear that traditional news is on its way out. Since 2005, one in four U.S. news companies have shuttered, and others have posted strings of losses as digital and social media eats their lunch - namely, their advertisers.

When it comes down to raw money for lobbying, there's no contest - even after a year of staggering losses toppled Meta from its 1 trillion dollar throne, the company is still worth around 330 billion dollars. According to NYSE data, the world's biggest media empires, such as Fox, just about scratch 16 billion, and traditional news companies like Sinclair and Gannett, who own most U.S. TV and print outlets, are just 1.3 and 0.3 billion respectively.

In real-life legal, financial and political fights, the underdog typically loses.

But traditional media has a few aces up their sleeves - and the biggest of those is Facebook's own user base. According to Pew research, 36 percent of Americans primarily get their news from Facebook. If they can't get news in their feed, they have to go somewhere else, and that forces a new consideration: Is it still worth it for them to use the platform if it no longer delivers the content they want?

Meta then has to ask if a platform exodus will cost more than negotiating ads with legacy media. Given that the threat of an exodus can send stocks into freefall - and the company has already lost 700 billion dollars of valuation this year alone - it's unclear if Meta's threat has any teeth. If Meta really is only generating 4 percent of its revenue through news, it would be financial suicide to lose far more over this stance.

Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Paley Center For Media in New York City, United States.

Facebook already backed down from this fight once - when Australia rolled out the same sort of law in 2020. Facebook made the same threat then, and they followed through with a ban on news content in the country. The ban didn't last, but the new law did, and news revenues have risen in the Australian market.

Finally, it's all about content. Social media isn't about your neighbors' cat pictures anymore. News agencies are some of the biggest drivers of social media traffic, despite each one being relatively small when compared with the tech platforms themselves. Wiping news out from the platforms would wipe out platform engagement - cutting off Meta's nose to spite their face.

So who is likely to win this one? Meta is in a bad position right now, and they need content more than traditional media needs Facebook, especially if traditional media isn't seeing the lion's share of revenues. Maybe you will see news sharing blocked for a while, but the Australian precedent is clear: News will come back, and Meta will back down.