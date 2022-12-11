50 years since last mission U.S. prepares for moon return

12 American astronauts walked and explored the lunar surface in increasingly complex missions

NASA’s Artemis 1 returns to earth on Sunday, the conclusion of a 25-day mission that’s another small step in mankind’s giant leap back to the moon.

Fittingly, splashdown takes place on the 50th anniversary of the last time men landed on the moon – when Apollo 17’s Lunar Excursion Module (LEM), carrying astronaut Eugene Cernan, and astronaut-scientist Harrison Schmidt, touched down on the lunar surface. Humanity’s greatest scientific and technological triumph— revived after 50 years.

NASA marked the 50th anniversary of the last manned moon mission with the promise of a return—and soon, testing the new space rocket that will return mankind to our closest extra-terrestrial neighbor. Artemis is on its way home from the moon, bearing the capsule that will one day land astronauts the moon again. It lifted off on its maiden flight from Florida last month—and circled the moon last week… in preparation for 2024's Artemis 2.

“Everything the vehicle was asked to do, it has done, it has done phenomenally,” Flight Director Judd Frieling noted.

We still have a few primary objectives ahead, the mission is going well. We’ve accomplished a number of bonus objectives, above and beyond what we’ve had planned preflight, but we still also have some risks ahead of us,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis Mission Manager.

It's the same triumph astronauts and mission control felt in December 1972 when Apollo 17's engines roared to life to take one last crew to the moon. Apollo 17 was the culmination of an 11-year American odyssey to achieve the goal set by President John Kennedy in 1961 of “landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth.”

As history records, America did that six times, with 12 astronauts walking and exploring the lunar surface in increasingly complex missions. Originally, there were planned to be three more Apollo lunar missions, but a feeling that the U.S. had achieved its goal with the first lunar landing in 1969, and a growing sense among Congress and the public that the money spent on the Apollo program could be better used elsewhere, saw the final three missions scrubbed because of budget cuts to NASA.

Which meant that, as he prepared to enter the LEM for lift-off back to the command module orbiting above, Cernan would become the last human on the moon for the next half century – at least. Whether anyone realized it would take so long for mankind to go back to the moon is up for debate. So too is whether anyone, apart from NASA employees and space enthusiasts, actually cared at the time.

The American public was becoming blasé about moon landings – the television audience dropped with each Apollo landing – and if Apollo 17 only became renowned in hindsight, it was not because of anything it achieved, but because it was the last mission of its type. Far more commented on at the time than the mission was Schmidt’s remark on the lunar surface, when Cernan urged him to look at the earth, a blue marble 238,855 miles away.

“Ah,” said Schmidt, “You seen one earth, you seen them all.”