Over 80% of young Israelis exposed to antisemitism online - survey

Only 29 percent of youth consider criticizing the State of Israel to be antisemitism

More than one in four Israeli teens have been the target of derogatory comments because they are Jewish, and about half of the victims experienced these attacks on social networks, according to a new survey released by the Anti-Defamation League and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The survey revealed alarming data on the extent to which Israeli teenagers are exposed to antisemitism on the Internet and social networks, including the fact that 81 percent of young Israelis have experienced antisemitism online.

Additionally, 71 percent have been confronted with antisemitism by multiple people on social networks, and 66 percent have been exposed to pages with antisemitic content. The survey also found that 65 percent have come across songs or videos with antisemitic content and 30 percent have come across entire websites dedicated to antisemitic content.

Israeli teenagers were asked about their attitudes toward criticism of the State of Israel. The results showed that an overwhelming majority of them are able to distinguish between criticism of the State of Israel or government policies and other antisemitic statements.

According to the results, 80 percent of youth said that boycotting Israel constitutes antisemitism and 88 percent said that denying Israel’s existence constitutes antisemitism.

In addition, roughly 88 percent said that publishing conspiracy theories about the intentions or actions of Israel or "Zionists" to control the world is antisemitism. However, only 29 percent of youth consider criticizing the State of Israel to be antisemitism.