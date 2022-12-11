NASA's Orion capsule splashes down after lunar mission

'The latest chapter of NASA's journey to the moon comes to a close. Orion, back on Earth'

NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Sunday, completing the Artemis-1 mission - a more than 25-day journey around the Moon to return humans there in coming years.

After hurtling through the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 25,000 mph, the uncrewed capsule floated down to the water at 9:40 a.m. PST with the help of three large red and white parachutes, as seen on NASA TV.

"From Tranquility Base to Taurus-Littrow to the tranquil waters of the Pacific, the latest chapter of NASA's journey to the moon comes to a close. Orion, back on Earth," said Rob Navias, a NASA commentator on a live stream.

After several hours of testing, the vessel is expected to be recovered by a U.S. Navy ship in waters off the Mexican island of Guadalupe.

Re-entry marked the single most critical phase of Orion's journey, testing whether its newly designed heat shield could withstand atmospheric friction and safely protect astronauts that would be on board.

On November 16, Orion blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop NASA's towering next-generation Space Launch System, now the world's most powerful rocket and the biggest NASA has built since the Saturn V of the Apollo era.

If Artemis I is deemed a success, a crewed Artemis II flight around the moon and back could come as early as 2024. This could be then followed within a few more years by the program's first lunar landing of astronauts, one of them a woman, with Artemis III.