The Bahamas arrests ex-crypto billionaire

Charges against Bankman-Fried to be unsealed Tuesday morning

The Bahamas on Monday arrested Sam Bankman-Fried, a former billionaire and the founder of the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, at the request of the US.

According to authorities in the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried will appear before court on Tuesday and is expected to be held until his planned extradition to the US.

The Southern District of New York filed charges against Bankman-Fried that will be unsealed Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission also announced charges over his “violations of securities laws.”

Before the FTX scandal, Bankman-Fried was worth $26 billion at his richest and rubbed shoulders with Washington’s elites, donating tens of millions of dollars to politicians for the 2022 US midterm elections. He also donated $5 million to US President Joe Biden's campaign.

The 30-year-old founded the Bahamas-based FTX in 2019, which joined his Alameda Research crypto-trading firm. According to reports, funds belonging to FTX clients were used to prop up Alameda Research without their knowledge or consent.

Reports on this connection in early November caused a solvency crisis at FTX in the latest scandal proving the volatility of cryptocurrency. Bankman-Fried’s net worth dropped $16 billion overnight on November 8 as angry clients demanded their money.

Bankman-Fried has apologized and denied any intent to defraud FTX customers.

A New York Times report said the charges against him include wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and money laundering.