Elon Musk disbands Twitter panel on hate speech

CEO of social media platform nixes Trust and Safety Council amid spike in extremist content

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has disbanded an advisory panel set up in 2016 to address hate speech and other harmful content on the social media platform.

The Trust and Safety Council consisted of around 100 organizations. It was scheduled to meet on Monday but instead received an email from the San Francisco-based company stating that the group was no longer active.

Twitter said in the email that it was "reevaluating how best to bring external insights" and that the Council was "not the best structure to do this." When Musk took over Twitter in late October, he indicated that a new content moderation council would be formed "with widely diverse viewpoints" and said in a Twitter post that "no major content decisions or account reinstatements" would occur until the group gets together.

However, since the tech billionaire bought Twitter in a $44 billion purchase he has reinstated the account of former U.S. president Donald Trump among some 62,000 accounts brought back online. Musk also suspended the account of antisemitic rapper Kanye West.

Three Council members resigned last week, stating in an open letter that "the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline" despite claims to the contrary by Musk. The three members who left are Eirliani Abdul Rahman, Anne Collier and Lesley Podesta.

The Council consisted of volunteers who served as advisers with no governing or decision-making authority.

Antisemitic posts spiked more than 61 percent in the first two weeks that Musk took control of the company, according to online hate monitors.