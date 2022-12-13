U.S. scientists reach historic nuclear fusion breakthrough

Physicists have since the 1950s sought to harness the fusion reaction that powers the sun

U.S. government scientists on Tuesday announced that they made a breakthrough in the pursuit of limitless, zero-carbon power by achieving a nuclear fusion reaction – technology seen as a possible revolutionary alternative power source.

Physicists have since the 1950s sought to harness the fusion reaction that powers the sun, but no group had been able to produce more energy from the reaction than it consumes.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) said an experiment it conducted "produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it," paving the way for "advancements in national defense and the future of clean power."

Last week, LLNL conducted the first controlled fusion experiment in history to reach this first-of-its-kind milestone that will provide invaluable insights into the prospects of clean fusion energy and could be a game-changer for efforts to achieve worldwide goals of net-zero carbon.

“This milestone will undoubtedly spark even more discovery,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “[Washington] is committed to supporting our world-class scientists whose work will help us solve humanity’s most complex and pressing problems, like providing clean power to combat climate change and maintaining a nuclear deterrent without nuclear testing.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602683489635139585 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Fusion is the process by which two light nuclei combine to form a single heavier nucleus, releasing a large amount of energy.

To pursue this concept, LLNL built a series of increasingly powerful laser systems, leading to the creation of NIF, the world’s largest and most energetic laser system. Located in California and the size of a sports stadium, NIF uses powerful laser beams to create temperatures and pressures like those in the cores of stars, giant planets, and inside exploding nuclear weapons.

Many advanced science and technology developments are still needed to achieve simple, affordable fusion to power homes and businesses.

“The pursuit of fusion ignition in the laboratory is one of the most significant scientific challenges ever tackled by humanity, and achieving it is a triumph of science, engineering, and most of all, people,” LLNL Director Dr. Kim Budil said.

“Crossing this threshold is the vision that has driven 60 years of dedicated pursuit — a continual process of learning, building, expanding knowledge and capability, and then finding ways to overcome the new challenges that emerged. These are the problems that the U.S. national laboratories were created to solve.”