Analysis: Nuclear Fusion - crowning achievement, but still far from usable

It's likely this century's most important scientific breakthrough, but it's also far from the final step

On Tuesday the National Ignition Facility in California performed a miracle — a sustained, controlled nuclear fusion reaction to produce more energy than it took to trigger it.

The laser array heated hydrogen isotopes to tens of millions of degrees and billions of atmospheres of pressure, causing the atoms to fuse into heavier elements — and releasing 3.15 megajoules (MJ) of energy.

Make no mistake — it's likely this century's most important scientific breakthrough, a critical step on the chain to virtually infinite and unconditional clean energy that began with fusion research in the 1960s. But it's also far from the final step — one the lab itself admits will likely come in the second half of the century if ever.

That's not to say those challenges are impossible. Until this week a controlled fusion reaction could not be initiated without burning more energy than the ensuing reaction yielded — the main hurdle that has kept nuclear fusion reactors 'just five years away,' in the words of countless energy researchers since the 1990s. But several serious physics and engineering hurdles must still be overcome.

Here are just two of the biggest challenges ahead that need to be solved before fusion energy - is a real possibility.

First, containing the reaction: The laser array is capable of heating the hydrogen isotopes to around 100 million degrees, and the ensuing reaction, while less than that is still in the millions — there are no physical materials that can contain that (they would in fact become part of the reaction itself at a certain threshold).

The National Ignition Facility has instead been testing magnetic fields to keep the reaction in place. This has a high energy requirement. Reports of the successful initial ignition test say the laser array required 2.05 MJ to initiate the reaction with a total yield of 3.15 MJ — no word given on how much energy was used in the containment itself. If the energy needs of containment are higher than the energy yields, then fusion is doomed from the get go.

Secondly, harnessing the energy: There is no such thing as a perfectly efficient system and energy is lost at every stage of the reaction. This is especially true in power generation, where a reaction of some sort is typically used to heat water and spin turbines to create energy.

Given the extreme temperatures generated by nuclear fusion, there may be more intermediate stages before electricity is created — each stage losing some critical percentage of the energy. If the final yield is below the generation (and containment) needs, the process is again futile.

This is not to downplay the incredible achievements made by the California lab, but it does mean that more traditional energy sources will still be needed in the near to medium future.