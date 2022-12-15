Musk threatens jet tracker account creator with legal action

'Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation'

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was taking legal action against the manager of a Twitter account dedicated to tracking his private jet after reneging on his promise to keep the account active.

Twitter suspended user @elonjet, run by 20-year-old Florida college student Jack Sweeney. The account used publicly available flight-tracking information to post every time Musk's plane took off or landed.

Musk has seemingly hated the account since discovering it, reportedly asking Sweeney to take it down back in February, citing "security risks." Sweeney claimed the Tesla CEO even offered him $5,000 to take down the account, the two going back and forth until Musk eventually blocked the student on Twitter.

The suspension of @elonjet prompted backlash, as some felt Musk was going back on "free speech" promises made when purchasing the platform. One such promise specifically referred to the now-banned account, as Musk tweeted in November: "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk."

Twitter's new owner posted on Wednesday to explain the suspension decision: "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation," referring to the practice of publishing identifying information about a person on social media. "This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."

Sweeney said on new social media platform Mastodon that all his accounts, including his personal Twitter, were banned. The majority of his accounts were used to track various aircraft not limited to Musk's jet. He posted a screenshot from Twitter saying he was suspended for violating "rules against platform manipulation and spam."

Musk threaded his original tweet on doxxing with a claim of stalking followed by the legal threat against Sweeney: "Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family."

He continued the thread with a video featuring a man in a car recording the interaction, the man Musk claims jumped onto the hood of his car. The video then zoomed into the man's license plate, with Musk captioning the video: "Anyone recognize this person or car?"