Twitter users vote in favor of Elon Musk resigning as company's CEO

Over 57% voted in favor of his resignation after Musk published a poll in his Twitter account

Twitter users on Monday voted in favor of tech tycoon Elon Musk stepping down as the platform's chief after he published an online poll asking his followers to decide the future of the company's leadership.

Over 57 percent of respondents said "yes" to Musk's question "Should I step down as head of Twitter?" The billionaire who has over 122 million followers vowed to "abide by the results of the poll."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1604617643973124097 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Nearly 17.5 million people took part in the survey before it was closed.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October. Since his takeover the company has seen a wave of layoffs and controversies.

Earlier on Friday Musk, who often relies on online polls, promised to reinstate suspended Twitter accounts of several journalists after nearly 59 percent of the 3.69 million who took part in the poll on the issue voted in favor of the accounts' immediate restoration.

At the time of publication the Twitter owner had not commented on the results of the recent poll.