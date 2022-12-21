Musk says will step down as Twitter head when replacement found

'I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams'

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he would resign as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds a replacement after the results of his poll on the matter were finalized.

Musk promised to abide by the results of a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as the head of Twitter. The final results had 57.5% of the 17.5 million voters saying he should.

He replied to the poll saying: "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams." However, he has not provided a time frame for when he will step down, and no successor has been named.

This is not the first time Musk has used polls to make decisions regarding the social media site. In November, he asked users whether Twitter should reinstate the account of former U.S. president Donald Trump - resulting in Trump's account being unbanned. Musk frequently tweets these polls with the Latin phrase "vox populi, vox dei," which translates to "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

However, there is a possibility that policy-related polls could become limited to Twitter Blue subscribers. Musk replied to a tweet saying that those who subscribed to the $8 service "should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls" as they "actually have skin in the game" with: "Good point, Twitter will make that change."

Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter in October has been marked by chaos and controversy, with some investors questioning if he is too distracted to also properly run his electric vehicle automaker Tesla, in which he is personally involved in production and engineering.